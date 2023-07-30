Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 795.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $6.58 during trading on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRGSF shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

