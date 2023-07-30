Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $217,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,282 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

