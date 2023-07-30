Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7 %

MDLZ opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.