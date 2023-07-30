Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.