Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last ninety days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

