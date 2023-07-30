Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,639 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 462,296 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,051,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GNR stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.