Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $10,445,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

