Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Graham Stock Up 0.4 %

Graham stock opened at $579.62 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s payout ratio is 132.80%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graham by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graham by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

