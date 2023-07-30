Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Stock Down 6.3 %

GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.03. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.09.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

