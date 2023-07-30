Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 847,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.62. 223,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,283. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $46.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 442,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

