Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $4.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.87. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

