Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $2,219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 604,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

