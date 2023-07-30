Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.37-$10.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 494,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,887. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after purchasing an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.