Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.37-$10.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.86.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 494,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

