Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.86.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 178.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 11.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.