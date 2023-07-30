Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.86.
GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
