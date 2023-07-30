Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,183. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

