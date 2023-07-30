Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256. The company has a market capitalization of $690.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

