Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the June 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTEC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,801. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

