Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $130,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

