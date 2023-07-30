GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.00 million-$130.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.79 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho raised their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,826. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

