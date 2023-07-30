Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

