GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GCT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 157,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,670. The firm has a market cap of $344.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

