General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 155.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.