Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.