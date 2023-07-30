Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
