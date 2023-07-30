FY2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lifted by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$15.27 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.