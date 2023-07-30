FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$7.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 56,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2,992.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

