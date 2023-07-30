FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $271.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

