FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

