FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,376 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

BATS:FNOV opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

