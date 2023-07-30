FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of UPS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

