FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

