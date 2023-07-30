FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $690,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

