FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

