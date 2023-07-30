Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.