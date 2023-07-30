Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments Stock Performance
Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
