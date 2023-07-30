Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FRSH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.86. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

