Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.9 %

FRSH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.