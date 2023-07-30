Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.87% of Freshpet worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.0 %

FRPT stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 385,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,615. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FRPT shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

