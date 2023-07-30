FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.64. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

