FourThought Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 57,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

