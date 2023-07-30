FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. 228,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

