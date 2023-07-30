FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 3,142,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

