FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $508,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,466,680,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWO traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.79. 292,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

