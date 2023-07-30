Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

