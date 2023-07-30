Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 348 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 770,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,175. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

