Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

