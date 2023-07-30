Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

