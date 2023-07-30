Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.74. 420,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

