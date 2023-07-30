Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 896,964 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

