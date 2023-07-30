Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 3,671 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,720. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

