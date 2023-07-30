Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $310.26 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $310.26 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,900,401,091 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,899,105,227.850388 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01507623 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,512,169.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

